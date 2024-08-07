WATCH: World War II soldier from Lynchburg laid to rest 80 years after his death

ROANOKE, Va. – A family finally gets closure after 80 years. U.S. Army Sergeant Mayburn Hudson was laid to rest Wednesday afternoon.
The service was held in the Star City and 10 News Photojournalist Greg Moore has the story.
ROANOKE, Va. – A family finally gets closure after 80 years. U.S. Army Sergeant Mayburn Hudson was laid to rest Wednesday afternoon.
The service was held in the Star City and 10 News Photojournalist Greg Moore has the story.
Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.
Recommended Videos