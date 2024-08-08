God’s Pit Crew sending aid to Debby victims in Florida

DANVILLE, Va. – God’s Pit Crew is preparing to send aid and relief to those impacted by Hurricane Debby in Sarasota, Florida.

The disaster response team is sending a full tractor trailer filled with Blessing Buckets, which are five-gallon buckets filled with non-perishable food, water, hygiene items, first aid kits, flashlights, Bibles, and handwritten notes of encouragement. Pallets of bottled drinks, snacks, cleaning supplies and paper goods were also included.

Recommended Videos

“The people of this community have lost a lot to the flood waters left by Debby. Cars are destroyed. Homes are water-logged and filled with filth the water brought with it.” Chris Chiles, God’s Pit Crew Immediate Disaster Response Coordinator.

If you would like to sponsor a Blessing Bucket, which are $35 each, you can visit God’s Pit Crew’s website.

We have covered God’s Pit Crew’s various other relief efforts here.