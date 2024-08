WYTHEVILLE, Va. – The oldest restaurant in Wytheville, Skeeter’s World Famous Hot Dogs is closing, the company said in a release.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Recommended Videos

The company is looking for someone to become the next restaurant operator to take the restaurant into the year 2025 which would be the company’s 100th Anniversary.

The iconic restaurant was established in 1925 and has been in Wytheville ever since.