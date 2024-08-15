Virginia Department of Education set to issue guidance on cell phone-free education

The Virginia Department of Education will release new guidance on Thursday that will establish cell phone-free environments in schools across the Commonwealth. This directive comes in response to an executive order from Governor Glenn Youngkin, who has mandated the department to develop a plan to prohibit the use of cell phones in K-12 public schools.

Many schools in Virginia already have policies limiting cell phone use. In most elementary and middle schools, students are required to have their phones put away for the entire day. However, there are exceptions for emergencies or if a student has a doctor’s note. High schools, on the other hand, typically allow students to use their phones during lunch, between classes and before and after school, but not during instructional time.

Recommended Videos

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 6 a.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

In Roanoke County, district leaders recently voted to reinforce this approach by banning cell phone use during class entirely. Teachers in the district are no longer permitted to allow students to use phones during instructional periods. Similarly, Roanoke City Public Schools has implemented strict rules, barring elementary and middle school students from using phones. High school students can only use them between classes and during lunch.

Montgomery County schools have adopted similar regulations this year.

10 News has a list of what other school divisions are doing across Southwest Virginia.

School divisions said there are consequences for students who violate the cell phone policies. Penalties range from warnings to having their devices confiscated for the day. More severe infractions could result in in-school or out-of-school suspension, along with conferences involving the students’ parents.