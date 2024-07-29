LIST: New cell phone policies in local school systems

Here's a running list of how local school systems that are responding to the Virginia Governor’s executive order about cell phone-free education.

Gov. Youngkin issued an executive order to draft a plan for cell phone-free education in Virginia’s K-12 public schools. The executive order directs VDOE to publish their draft guidance by Aug. 15. After hearing feedback from stakeholders, the board will issue final guidance in September for local school divisions to adopt cell-phone-free education policies and procedures by Jan. 1, 2025.

The Department of Education will facilitate listening sessions and other stakeholder engagement opportunities for public input on the policy, gather feedback, and receive input for the draft guidance.

As this rolls out, we’re working for you to track what local school systems are doing. For most elementary and middle schools cell phones have to be put away for the entire school day, unless there’s a doctors note or an emergency. For many high schools, cell phones have to be put away during instruction but can be used during lunch, between classes, and before and after school.

Many school systems told 10 News they think the current policies will fall in line with the department of education, but will revisit them after the guidance comes out.

Below is a running list of schools that have notified parents and staff of changes. If you know of one, email news@wsls.com.

Alleghany Highlands

At this time, cell phone use is not allowed at any point during the school day for elementary students and is not allowed “bell to bell” during class periods for secondary students.

The Alleghany Highlands School Board most recently discussed the issue on July 15 but have been talking about the issue for a few years. In 2022-2023, there was a community survey and they directed staff to develop a set of practices concerning cell phone use. The school board last considered cell phone guidelines in August 2023 when the school board adopted a further restriction on two-way communication devices that may work similar to cell phones.

Right now, the administrative staff has been considering a possible change for grades 6-8 that would reflect the practices of the elementary grades (PK-5), restricting use throughout the school day. But the possible change is just in the “information-gathering stage at this time,” according to the school system.

Bedford County

After September 15, Bedford County will look to the VDOE for guidance on the Executive Order and how it affects BCPS policy. However, these are the current policies:

“Students may use personal communication devices for instruction only when deemed necessary by a 504 plan or IEP team or at the direction of their teacher for instruction. Otherwise, school-provided technology will be used to support learning and accessibility needs.

Students may be subject to disciplinary action if the use of their personal communication devices disrupts the school’s educational environment. Examples include, but are not limited to, bullying, harassment, unlawful recording or photographing, cheating, or violating other school rules.

Students may not use personal communication devices in the restrooms, locker rooms, or clinic of the school. If a student has a smartwatch, it must be placed on silent mode at all times during the instructional day.

The use of personal communication devices by students shall be restricted as follows:

For elementary school students (grades PK-5), the use of personal communication devices is prohibited during the school day and on school buses. If an elementary school student has a personal communication device that is needed for before and/or after-school contact with family members, it must be turned off and left in the student’s book bag at all times, including on the school bus.

For middle school students (grades 6-8), the use of personal communication devices is prohibited during the instructional day. Devices must remain in lockers or book bags at all times while in school and may not be visible or audible. Devices may be used after school and on the bus.

For high school students, the use of personal communication devices is prohibited during instructional periods, during which time devices must not be audible. High school students may use personal communication devices before the start of the school day, between classes, during lunch, after school, and on the bus.”

Campbell County

Campbell County has a cell phone policy and says “We do believe our cell phone policy is in line with the Executive Order. Once the VDOE issues its model policies, we plan to revisit to consider potential revisions.”

The current policy says “students are not permitted to use or display such devices [cell phones and other portable communication devices] during instructional time. Such devices will be considered “in use” if they are on (regardless of if they are on silent or set to ring), utilizing any form of application on the device, sending or receiving a call or text message, or being used to take, display or send photos or videos. Except as otherwise provided, no student shall photograph, videotape, sound record or cause to be similarly recorded any student or group of students; or employee or group of employee’s during the school day, on the school premises (including school busses), or during a school activity without the prior consent of a professional staff member of the school. Students may use their cell phones during after hours athletic events, extracurricular events, and while utilizing CCPS transportation services. In addition, High School students may responsibly use their personal device before school, after school, and during lunch time. Students who violate these conditions are subject to disciplinary action, confiscation of the device, and prohibition from possession of their personal device upon school property.”

Carroll County

Carroll County has an electronic communication devices policy that it implemented last June that restricts use of cell phones during instructional time. It says, “Possession and/or use of any personal communication device is privilege, not a right, that is extended to the student, which, at the discretion of the school administration, may be revoked should circumstances warrant.”

The policy goes on to say:

“For secondary students (grades 6-12) the respectful, non-disruptive use of communication devices (such as cell phones, headphones, smart watches, etc.) may be permitted before and after school, during class changes, and during student lunches. The use of communication devices will not be allowed in classrooms or restrooms during instructional time.

Students in grades 6-12 who bring an electronic communication device are required to “check-in” their electronic device(s) at the beginning of each class period with their teacher. These devices will be maintained in a secure, but accessible location within the classroom. If a student leaves the classroom for any reason and is expected to return (restroom break, nurse visit, etc.), the communication device(s) will remain in the classroom with the teacher.

Students in grades PK-5th grade who bring an electronic communication device should leave the device(s) in their book bag or other storage area designated by the classroom teacher. Students in PK-5th grade should only access their devices before and after school; they should not access their device while in the hallways or lunch room during the instructional day.”

“The policy has worked out well for us and has led to more student interaction during class and reduced incidents of online bullying,” said Superintendent Mark Burnette.

Charlotte County

Charlotte County Superintendent Robbie Mason says they will make sure current policies comply with the Governor’s executive order. The current policies are as follows:

Elementary – Cell phones are not allowed at school

Middle – Cell phones must be silenced and not visible during the school day

High – Cell phones must be silenced and not visible in the classroom, but may be used between classes and during lunch.

Galax City

Galax plans to “review our policies with a team of stakeholders to determine what revisions are needed moving forward,” Superintendent Susan Tilley told 10 News.

The current policy found in the student handbook allows devices on school property but “they are the responsibility of the student and are not allowed to be on or used during the instruction times of the school day.”

It goes on to say, “Each individual teacher will decide if and when such devised may be used within his/her classroom.”

Consequences for Galax High School include the device being turned in at the office for the first offense, to losing the privilege to carry the device for a designated period of time for the fourth offense.

Grayson County

“Like most school divisions in region 7, we already had policies in place to restrict cell phone access during instructional time,” said Superintendent Kelly Wilmore.

The policy is as follows:

“Students may possess a beeper, cellular telephone, smart phone, tablet, Personal Digital Assistant (PDA) or other communications device on school property, including school buses, provided that the device must remain off during instructional time.

It is the recommendation of the administration that all student devices be placed in a designated location at/near the entry-exit door. Students have a school issued device and do not need their personal devices during instruction time. Students do not need their devices to visit the restroom during class.

At no time may any device be used with an unfiltered connection to the internet.

Personal owned laptops, tablets, computers, etc. are not permitted on campus. They will be confiscated if used.

The division is not liable for devices brought to school or school activities.

If a student possesses or uses such a device other than as permitted in this policy, in addition to other disciplinary sanctions which may be imposed, the device may be confiscated from the student and returned only to the student’s parent.”

Lexington City

Lexington City Schools does not currently have a formal cell phone policy, however, Superintendent Rebecca Walters told 10 News, “Our school district and school board will be discussing a new policy once we receive additional policy guidance from the Virginia School Board Association.”

Lynchburg City

The Lynchburg School Board voted unanimously to approve a new cell policy for the 2024-25 school year. Lynchburg City Schools’ current policy prohibits their use throughout the school day at both elementary and middle schools but allows them outside the classroom at the high school level.

The new approved policy includes the following revisions:

At high schools, cell phones may be used only during a student’s lunch period;

Students in violation will be required to surrender their phone to school staff, with return depending on the student’s history of violations;

A student refusing to surrender their phone will be suspended for 3 days;

This policy will cover earbuds, smart watches and any electronic device capable of recording or playing audio or video, excepting those provided by LCS;

Principals will have some discretion in allowing exceptions for documented medical needs or calls placed from the school office.

Martinsville City

“In Martinsville, we are fortunate to be ahead of the curve in terms of restricting cell phone use on our school campuses” said a school spokesperson in an email to 10 News. “Our school board previously approved a policy (found here) stating that cell phones and other communications devices must remain off and out of sight during the instructional day. If a student possesses or uses a device other than as permitted, the device may be confiscated and returned only to the student’s parent, in addition to other disciplinary sanctions which may be imposed.”

The school system plans to communicate with students and families before the beginning of the school year to remind them of that policy.

Montgomery County

On June 18, the MCPS School Board passed a new cell phone policy.

The policy prohibits the use of all cell phones, smart watches, etc. during the school day without prior written permission from the principal. It allows students to have a device at school but, “they must be turned off and stored out of sight during the instructional day unless a staff member gives express permission for educational purposes or in cases of emergency.”

This includes school-sponsored events both on and off of school grounds.

Consequences include the phone being taken away, disciplinary action and possible suspension if there have been multiple issues.

Pittsylvania County

Pittsylvania County sent us the following cell phone policy:

Unauthorized use of cell phones and other electronic devices by students is prohibited during the school day. This may include, but is not limited to, pagers, beepers, Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs), digital cameras, or other electronic devices. Unauthorized use of cell phones and other electronic devices will result in disciplinary actions. In all cases, the cell phone or device will be confiscated from the student.

The disciplinary consequences for high school students for 2024-2025 are as follows:

i. 1st offense: phone confiscated until the end of the day and three days In-School Suspension

ii. 2nd offense: phone confiscated until parent picks it up and one (1) day Out of School Suspension

iii. 3rd offense: cell phone privileges revoked and three (3) days Out of School Suspension

Roanoke City

During the Tuesday, July 9 School Board Meeting, the Cell Phone Work Group’s recommendations were presented for review. The School Board is expected to vote on the recommendations on August 13.

Procedural Recommendations include Grades K-8: “Away for the Day” where phones would be off and away with Medical Exceptions (Verified note from the doctor). For Grades 9-12: “Away during Instruction” where cell phone use would be allowed during hall transitions and in the cafeteria during lunch.

The recommendations also include tiered consequences:

Tier 1: Teacher intervenes and verbal warning

Tier 2: The SSO/Administrator would be called, the student’s phone would be taken, and their parent/guardian would be called

Tier 3: In addition to Tier 2 consequences, in-school suspension could be issued

Tier 4: Parent/guardian would be called for an in-person conference

Roanoke County

The school board is considering more restrictions to cell phones at the high schools. The school division has a pretty strict cell phone policy in place so far. Currently, students at elementary schools and middle schools are restricted from being on their phones throughout the entire day. However, high school students can be on their phones in between periods and during lunch. Teachers will also allow cell phones if they’re for educational purposes.

The school board is weighing three different options in relation to the high school students. The school board hopes to have a decision before the start of the school year.

Salem City

Superintendent Curtis Hicks sent a letter to parents in mid-July saying:

“We will continue to require that personal communication devices are “off and away” in our elementary and middle schools. Accordingly, personal communication devices such as smartphones, smartwatches, and smart eyewear must be turned off during the school day and stored in lockers or cubbies. At the high school level, we are considering additional strategies to support our existing “no phone tone to tone” procedures to ensure students do not use their devices in class. Our goal is to create an environment conducive to learning while ensuring that students are not distracted by their devices during instructional time.”

The message goes on to say that Salem will, “continue to monitor recommendations closely and provide you with a detailed update on our procedures before the start of the school year.”