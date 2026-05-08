Former Congressman Tom Perriello shifts back to run in Virginia’s 5th District after Virginia Supreme Court decision

Democratic candidate for governor, former Rep. Tom Perriello, speaks to supporters at an election night party at the State Theatre Tuesday, June 13, 2017 in Falls Church, Va. Perriello lost to Lt. Gov Ralph Northam in the primary for the Democratic nomination for Virginia Governor. (AP Photo/Molly Riley)

The Supreme Court of Virginia’s ruling on Friday has shaken up this year’s midterms yet again after effectively nullifying the results of the April 21 special election.

After voters approved a congressional map that would have likely given Democrats a major advantage, various candidates across the state shifted to run in differing districts - including Tom Perriello, a former U.S. Representative, former U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan and 2017 gubernatorial candidate.

Recommended Videos

The night of the election, Perriello stated his intention to run in the 6th Congressional District, which set up a contested primary that would have seen the nominee go up against incumbent Republican Congressman Ben Cline. After the recent decision from the Supreme Court of Virginia, however, he is now shifting back to run in the 5th District, which he previously represented for one term after being elected in 2008.

“From the moment we launched, I have focused on bringing down costs, increasing pay, and restoring common sense. I have also been clear that I would respect the will of the voters and the courts, because families across Virginia are getting screwed by Washington, and that has to stop now. Folks around here want change. They are sick and tired of Washington kicking them when they are down. Because of Rep. McGuire and this Clown Car of a Congress, we’re all paying way too much for gas and groceries, not to mention healthcare and electric bills. I won this district by focusing on cutting costs, increasing paychecks, and putting common sense back in the driver’s seat. McGuire has voted to take money out of our pockets to support the corruption and kickbacks for the Mar-a-Largo set. People here are working harder than ever just to stay afloat, and they deserve leadership focused on lowering costs and fighting for them. For months, I have been listening to families across Danville to Charlottesville who are struggling to make it paycheck to paycheck. I have been hearing from farmers hit by tariffs and fertilizer prices, parents choosing between groceries or gas, and young people wondering if their generation will ever be able to afford a home. They do not expect Washington to solve every problem, but they are furious that McGuire and this corrupt Congress have made things so much worse. This district deserves a fighter who will take on the corruption and the chaos to bring down costs for everyone.” Tom Perriello

Should he get the nomination, he would likely face up against incumbent Republican Congressman John McGuire, who was first elected in 2024 after beating then-incumbent Bob Good in a closely watched Republican primary.

Other candidates have also shifted back to the districts in which they were initially running, such as current U.S. Representative Eugene Vindman and Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor, in the 7th and 1st Districts, respectively.