A Few Showers Possible Mother’s Day Weekend!

This morning is a cooler one! We will need to bring out the big coat as temperatures fall near freezing. Frost Advisories are in effect for the Highlands Zone until 8 AM this morning.

Frost Advisory (WSLS 2026)

Just seeing the comparison from 24 hours ago of our temperature change is shocking. The cooler air is settling in for now, that is, until a ridge moves over our area for the second half of the weekend. This will bring much warmer temperatures just in time for Mother’s Day weekend!

Temperature Change as of 6:30AM (WSLS 2026)

However, we have a change on the way! We have been tracking this ridge out towards the west that is now moving towards the Midwest! This is good news because it means we are next! The East Coast will warm up through Mother’s Day weekend before our next weather maker moves in during the start of next work week.

Temperature Setup (WSLS 2026)

We also need to address our drought monitor. We have now extended our extreme drought condition towards the Southside, Lynchburg, and now portions of the New River Valley. Be sure to stay fire weather aware for the next month as we deal with these very dry conditions.

Drought Monitor (WSLS 2026)

Rainfall is back in the forecast for Mother’s Day with a few widely scattered showers and storms. Be sure to pack the umbrella when you are headed out and about. Have a great Mother’s Day weekend!