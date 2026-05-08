Two arrested following Danville murder investigation

Two people were arrested after a man was killed in Danville this week, Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said.

PCSO said deputies and investigators were dispatched to a home in the 500 block of Iris Lane after receiving a report of an unconscious man. Upon arrival, they found a 36-year-old man deceased in the residence. After examination, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause of death was “homicide by firearm.”

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Authorities said they initiated an investigation, which led to two arrests on May 7:

22-year-old Joshua Caleb Kiser First Degree Murder Use of a Firearm in the Commission of Murder Armed Burglary Use of a Firearm in the Commission of Armed Burglary Shooting within an Occupied Dwelling

38-year-old Francis Marie Whitley Accessory After the Fact to Armed Burglary and Murder



Both individuals are being held at the Puttsylvania County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing, and we will update you with any new information as it becomes available.