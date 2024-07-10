Lynchburg School Board votes unanimously to approve new cell phone policy

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg School Board has voted unanimously to approve a new cell policy for the upcoming school year.

This comes as Governor Youngkin issued an Executive Order directing the Department of Education to come up with guidelines by Aug. 15.

Lynchburg City Schools’ current policy prohibits their use throughout the school day at both elementary and middle schools but allows them outside the classroom at the high school level.

The Discipline Police Review Committee recommended prohibiting their use all day at the high school level as well, but school principals expressed concerns about the enforcement of such policy.

The new approved policy includes the following revisions:

At high schools, cell phones may be used only during a student’s lunch period;

Students in violation will be required to surrender their phone to school staff, with return depending on the student’s history of violations;

A student refusing to surrender their phone will be suspended for 3 days;

This policy will cover earbuds, smart watches and any electronic device capable of recording or playing audio or video, excepting those provided by LCS;

Principals will have some discretion in allowing exceptions for documented medical needs or calls placed from the school office.

