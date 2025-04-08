New Mill Mountain trails now under construction

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s not just warmer temperatures that have Mill Mountain bustling. New trail construction began this week on a project that will increase mileage on the Mill Mountain trail system by 30%. The Roanoke Parks Foundation has spearheaded the campaign to raise over $350,000 to date.

Trail construction and maintenance have been a backbone of Roanoke’s outdoor community for years. What’s different about this project is that these are professionally constructed, purpose-built trails. The Parks Foundation has contracted with Black Diamond Designs from China Grove, North Carolina, for the design/build process. This methodology differs slightly from the city’s traditional volunteer-driven, hand-built style.

The machines employed and full-time trail crews allow for a rapidly accelerated build timeline and the potential to develop bike-optimized features. Much of the new trail construction will accommodate two-way traffic for users of all types (non-motorized), in addition to a distinct zone that includes three downhill-only mountain bike trails, a first for Mill Mountain. Trail completion is expected early this summer.

Once completed, more than four miles of new trail will be added across five trails on Mill Mountain. About half of this is reserved for the downhill flow mountain bike trails, with the rest split among multi-use and multi-directional trails.

Project highlights include:

Fast build timeline

Engaging design and routing

Better connectivity, less congestion

Trail options for more ages and abilities

Opens more future trail corridor possibilities

Proposed future connection to the Roanoke River Greenway

Mill Mountain offers a rugged trail experience right outside downtown Roanoke, making this a unique resource. Widening the variety and style of trails available serves to increase outdoor recreation opportunities for both residents and visitors. Similar efforts in other cities have demonstrated potential for a significant economic impact.

Much of the work served by this project has been on the radar for a few years, the result of a comprehensive assessment conducted by PLAY Roanoke and culminating in the 2021 Mill Mountain Trail Amendment, part of the department’s master planning process.

If you see workers on the trail, please stay out of the way and use other paths until work is completed.