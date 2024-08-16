Clear the Shelters | Princess Cali is searching for her happily ever after

Princess Cali is a cutie who will make sure you and your family get the royal treatment!

The 4.5-year-old pitbull has been with the RCACP for 154 days, and it’s time she had a family of her own to give her all the belly rubs and love her little heart could ask for.

She is a bundle of energy who prefers to be active and is known to get along GREAT with kids. Plus, the doggo is house-trained, knows how to sit on command and is always up for a car ride.

Princess Cali was placed in foster after dealing with a little bit of kennel stress, but she’s doing much better now and couldn’t be more excited for her very own fur-ever home.

Interested in adopting Princess Cali? You can do so on the RCACP website! RCACP will also have an adoption event every Thursday next month from 3 to 7 p.m.

