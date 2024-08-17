85º
Smyth County Deputy laid to rest after shooting

Samuel King, Traffic Anchor/Transportation Reporter

Tags: Crime, Smyth County, Deputy

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. – A Smyth County deputy was laid to rest today - a little more than a week after he was shot and killed following a traffic stop.

Thousands packed Chillhowie Christian Church for the services for Deputy Hunter Reedy.

Reedy was fondly remembered by colleagues and officials such as Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler and Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle Sears.

Another deputy, Michael Fedourchuck, was injured in the shooting and is recovering.

The suspect, 65 year old Timothy Wayne Goodman, was also shot. He died from his injuries yesterday in a Johnson City Hospital.

