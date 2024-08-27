WATCH: Buena Vista Labor Day Parade to mark unofficial start of election season

BUENA VISTA, Va. – All eyes will be on Buena Vista Monday for the 53rd Annual Labor Day parade which will mark the unofficial start of election season in Virginia.

Both Democrats and Republicans are set to march through downtown then they will share the stage with dueling rally speeches at Glen Maury Park.

Organizers say they’re expecting a much larger crowd this year with several high-profile candidates.

“From all the way up to the governor’s office to the delegates that serve our area directly...they’re part of the decisions that are happening for Buena Vista... "

This event which is free to attend is also a patriotic festival with activities like live music, a 5K road race and fireworks.