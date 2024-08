Galax, Va. – Meet Batman! He’s at the Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter.

He is only 7-8 months old, an unknown breed, and we believe he will be a medium-sized boy when he grows up.

He’s incredibly sweet with some big ears that are just adorable!

If you are interested in adopting Batman, click here.

To see other adoptable pets, head to our Clear the Shelters page.