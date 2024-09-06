WATCH: First-ever Southwest Virginia Plane Pull

ROANOKE, Va. – Hundreds of people will soon flex their muscles in the first-ever Southwest Virginia Plane Pull.

Teams of 25 will work together to see who can pull a Boeing 757 FedEx airplane for 12 feet the fastest, and it’s all to raise money for the Special Olympics.

Organizers say they will have teams from law enforcement to different companies.

“You’ll have some that will pull a strain and not get it to move or not get it to move very far. We are on fairly level ground, so they should have a decent chance. And then you’ll have some that are lined up out here, that have been practicing all year pulling a firetruck full of water. So I think we’ll get support from all over the state,” Mike Stewart, Executive Director of Roanoke Airport, said.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

They hope to raise $40,000 and the pull will be on Sep. 28 at 10 a.m.