Hiker found dead on local trail: Safety Tips for Hikers

BOTETOURT CO., Va. – A 67-year-old hiker from New York, Thomas Vanetten, tragically died while hiking the Andy Layne Trail in Botetourt County over the weekend. Although investigations have determined there was no foul play, first responders are urging hikers to take extra precautions.

Daniel Murray, Emergency Manager for Botetourt County Fire and EMS, highlighted the challenges of hiking in the area. “But what they don’t see on Instagram is it’s a lot to it, a lot to get to those views and to be able to get into that exterior environment,” Murray said.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

To avoid dangerous situations, first responders recommend wearing comfortable shoes, carrying extra food, bringing a flashlight, and most importantly, ensuring you have enough water. Dehydration can lead to severe conditions such as fainting and hallucinations.

Experienced hikers at the Andy Layne trailhead emphasized the importance of hiking in groups for added safety. “It’s good to hike with somebody in case something would happen like you sprain an ankle or break a leg,” one hiker said. “When we hike out west, we always bring a spot so we can have connections with somebody at home.”

Many hikers also rely on smartwatches for safety. “I said look I’m out there by myself every day 5, 6, 7 miles off the trail and if I fall these watches besides telling you how far you’ve gone, it’ll notify them first and then I put my wife’s name on it and then Mike Long my best friend,” another hiker explained.

First responders frequently face challenges during rescue missions. “We can cut the Andy Layne Trail in about half; it’s a 3-mile trail so we can take a mile and a half off of that but we still have to physically hike in a mile and a half to get into that area,” Murray said.

Botetourt County Fire and EMS are called out for rescues approximately 20 times a year. “A lot of that has to do with the section of Appalachian Trail that runs through this area between us and Roanoke County,” Murray added. “It’s known as the Triple Crown of the Appalachian Trail, so it’s one of the most photographed spots and people travel in from all across the world to do this section because it’s one of the most beautiful.”

First responders advise hikers to assess their abilities before hitting the trail to ensure a safe and enjoyable hiking experience.