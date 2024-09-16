70º
Virginia Safari Park welcomes two new rhino calves

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Photo of Steve and Kahn! (Copyright 2024 by Virginia Safari Park - All rights reserved.)

NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. – Virginia Safari Park is saying hello to two baby rhinos that were just born, just in time for World Rhino Week!

The two calves are named Steve and Kahn, both were born about a week apart from each other in July. They are the eighth and ninth southern white rhinos to be born at the park, which are a huge milestone in the conservation efforts for the species.

Visitors are now able to see both calves upon visiting the park, as well as the rest of the crash of rhinos. You can even give them treats!

“It’s been a delight to see Steve and Kahn learning their life stages. They are playing with one another under the watchful eyes of their mothers. The calves are also able to intermingle with our newest young imports, which arrived in 2023.”

Sarah Fitzgerald, Assistant Park Director

For more information on the zoo, as well as World Rhino Week, visit here.

