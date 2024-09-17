78% of Virginians Struggle to Afford Groceries Amid Rising Costs

ROANOKE, Va. – In Virginia, many families are facing an agonizing decision: should they prioritize feeding their loved ones or paying for rent and utilities? This dilemma is becoming increasingly common across the commonwealth.

People from outside of Aldi’s said, Local resident: “I think everyone right now has struggles.” Another adds, “It’s hard to afford normal prices for things in the grocery store.”

The burden of purchasing basic necessities has become a significant challenge for many Virginians.

According to a recent poll by No Kid Hungry, 78 percent of Virginians are struggling to afford groceries, with 42 percent reporting at least one sign of food insecurity.

The financial strain is evident as countless Virginians grapple with the cost of feeding their families while managing other essential expenses. Sarah Steely, Director of No Kid Hungry Virginia, explains, “When budgets are stretched thin, healthy meals are often the first thing that families sacrifice. Choosing between nourishing yourself and your family and meeting your basic needs is an agonizing choice no one in Virginia—or anywhere in the country—should have to make.”

The contrast between current and past grocery costs is stark. One shopper notes, “What would have cost me $100 in groceries 3-4 years ago now costs $200, $250, or even $300. There’s a huge increase.”

The impact of rising grocery costs is also evident at local food pantries. At the Salem/Roanoke County Food Pantry, Director Mickey Estienne says, “You could call it a perfect storm, but it’s a bad storm, because we see that need going up while donations are going down.”

No Kid Hungry also reports that 55 percent of parents with K-12 students are buying less or no produce, and 54 percent are cutting back on protein. “Meat is a luxury. Organic food and just healthy food in general are obviously more expensive, but especially these days, that’s where they get you,” one shopper remarks.

With 62 percent of families having to choose between purchasing food and paying for other essentials, support programs like SNAP, WIC, and local food pantries are crucial for helping to extend budgets and provide necessary assistance.