Veterinarians on alert as rabies cases spike in Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. – A recent increase in rabies cases in the Roanoke Valley has local veterinarians and health officials on high alert.

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts have reported nine rabies cases so far this year, with five confirmed in the last three weeks. This summer alone, a kitten, a fox, a raccoon, and four skunks have tested positive.

“It’s definitely scary,” said Dr. Sara Farthing, a veterinarian at Brandon Animal Hospital. Her clinic is located just down the road from one of the confirmed cases.

“Any dog, cat, or person outside and exposed to wildlife is at risk,” she said.

While the recent surge is unusual, Christie Wills, communications officer for the health districts, said it aligns with the region’s annual average.

“We typically see 12 cases a year in our area. Having nine now is about on target,” Wills said.

Wills advised residents to avoid unfamiliar pets and wildlife, noting that symptoms of rabies can vary.

“We all picture animals foaming at the mouth, but that’s not always the case,” she said.

Aggression can be a sign, but some infected animals may not show symptoms at all. Residents are urged to be cautious of wild animals acting unusually friendly or nocturnal animals appearing during the day.

“Rabies is deadly,” Wills emphasized.

Farthing urged pet owners to stay vigilant.

“Keep up to date on your pets’ rabies vaccinations and be cautious around wildlife or unknown animals,” Farthing said.