Rabies: symptoms, prevention and when to call for help

ROANOKE, Va. – After four cases of rabies were recently confirmed in the Roanoke-Alleghany Health District, 10 News is working for you with prevention tips, symptoms to look out for and what to do if you encounter an animal you believe is infected.

Rabies is a preventable, but deadly viral illness, typically transmitted through the bite or saliva of an infected animal.

Signs and symptoms of rabies can vary from animal to animal. Some signs include:

Fearfulness

Aggression

Excessive drooling

Difficulty swallowing

Staggering

Paralysis

Seizures

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, aggressive behavior is common, but rabid animals may also be uncharacteristically affectionate.

Rabid wild animals may lose their natural fear of humans, and display unusual behavior—for example, a nocturnal animal may be seen wandering in the daytime.

The Virginia Department of Health investigates rabies cases and exposures and recommends these steps to control rabies:

Have your veterinarian vaccinate your dogs, cats, ferrets, and selected livestock. Keep the vaccinations up-to-date. Vaccination not only protects your pets but vaccinated pets act as a buffer to prevent the rabies virus from spreading between wild animals and people.

If your pet is attacked or bitten by a wild animal, report it to the local health or animal control authorities. Be sure your vaccinated dog, cat, or ferret receives a booster vaccination.

Limit the possibility of exposure by keeping your animals on your property. Don’t let pets roam free.

Do not leave garbage or pet food outside. It may attract wild or stray animals.

Do not keep wild animals as pets. Enjoy all wild animals from a distance, even if they seem friendly. A rabid animal sometimes acts tame. If you see an animal acting strangely, report it to your local animal control department and do not go near it yourself.

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) reports nine confirmed cases of rabies so far this year, out of 100 tested animals. RCAHD Spokesperson Christie Wills says that number is on par for an average year, which typically sees 12 cases of rabies. The first half of this year through June had been typical for the RCAHD rabies control program, having tested almost 60 animals for rabies, only two of which tested positive for the virus.

This year, seven positive cases have been since July (a fox, kitten, raccoon, and four skunks), including four in the last week of August.

RCAHD reports that the wild animals were tested because they had physical contact with domestic animals. The good news is that those pets were all up-to-date on their vaccinations.

Rabies infection of an animal can only be confirmed after death, through microscopic examination of the animal’s brain.

Wills says you should contact animal control if you see an animal that is hurt or has has injured others, or an animal that is acting aggressively.

To reach a Roanoke City Animal Warden, call 540-853-2211. For emergencies involving pets and other animals please call 911.

To contact RCAHD, call 540-283-5050.