BLACKSBURG, Va. – True Value Hardware has been in Blacksburg for decades, and now, they are clearing out their inventory and preparing to close down.

We talked to the owner who did not want to go on camera and he said this has been hard for him and it was his entire life.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

He said due to business being so slow lately, he had to make the decision to close down.