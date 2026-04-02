Woman sought after cash theft at Lynchburg Ross store identified by law enforcement

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who allegedly stole cash from a person’s wallet at a Ross department store in Lynchburg.

RUSTBURG, Va. – Update:

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that the suspect has been identified.

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Original:

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who allegedly stole cash from a person’s wallet at a Ross department store in Lynchburg.

Deputies say the incident happened recently at the Ross located in the Wards Crossing Shopping Center and was captured on store surveillance cameras. The suspect was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket and carrying a handbag.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect is asked to contact:

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574;

Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900;

Or submit a tip online at www.p3tips.com

All tips may remain anonymous; information leading to future arrests may be eligible for a cash reward.