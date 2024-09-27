73º
Galax issues state of emergency

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

GALAX, Va. – The Galax Police Department announced that the City of Galax has declared a state of emergency.

They have asked that residents shelter in place and do not travel. In case of emergency, call 911.

Any other cities, counties, or towns that declare a state of emergency will be updated here.

