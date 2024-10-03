Galax church steps up to serve the community in the aftermath of Helene

GALAX, Va. – As the region continues to recover from Hurricane Helene, stories of neighbors stepping up to help are emerging across small communities like Galax.

One such effort is being led by Midway Baptist Church, which has been cooking and delivering meals to first responders and electric line workers.

On Wednesday, the church group prepared and served “breakfast for dinner” for those working long hours to restore power and repair storm damage.

Pastor Myron Dalton said the initiative traces back to their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic when the church first began providing meals to those in need.

“Tonight we were looking at feeding the linemen and first responders. We just thought that would be what they need—some good comfort food,” Dalton said.

Despite power outages, the church continued its mission, delivering meals to areas hit hardest by the storm, including Fries, a small town experiencing its worst flooding since 1940. There, food was dropped off at the local fire station, where other donated supplies were also being distributed.

“This is greatly appreciated for us and for anybody else that might want it,” Randy Lineberry said.

Dalton emphasized that during disasters like this, small communities rely on their collective strength to get through.

Even though we had damage and we had power loss and all, we won’t get some of the things, the necessities maybe, that some of the bigger places that were hit harder than us. We still have needs. We do that through the strength of one another.” Dalton said.

As recovery efforts continue, residents of Galax and surrounding areas are proving that no one is facing this challenge alone.