17-year-old dead after single-vehicle crash in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is currently investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a 17-year-old Tuesday.

The crash occurred at 4:20 p.m. on Junction School Road, one-half mile from Goggin Road in Bedford County, VSP said.

A 1999 Toyota Camry was traveling south when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned; ejecting the driver.

VSP has identified the driver as Carson Salmon of Bedford, Salmon died at the scene and the crash remains under investigation.