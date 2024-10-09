Skip to main content
Local News

17-year-old dead after single-vehicle crash in Bedford Co.

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

WSLS (WSLS)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is currently investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a 17-year-old Tuesday.

The crash occurred at 4:20 p.m. on Junction School Road, one-half mile from Goggin Road in Bedford County, VSP said.

A 1999 Toyota Camry was traveling south when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned; ejecting the driver.

VSP has identified the driver as Carson Salmon of Bedford, Salmon died at the scene and the crash remains under investigation.

