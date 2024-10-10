Affordable housing for artists considered for Riverdale Project in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A national nonprofit is looking to create its first project in Roanoke to help artists in the area afford a place to live and work.

Artspace could offer as many as 80 affordable rental units, plus creative studio space, at the site of the old American Viscose plant.

The project itself is part of the much larger Riverdale Project.

The former American Viscose Plant in southeast Roanoke could see new life as a vibrant mixed-use development under a plan led by prominent local developer Ed Walker.

Artspace specializes in creating affordable housing for artists and small businesses and is exploring a potential role in the development.

Roanoke’s Director of Economic Development Marc Nelson said Artspace’s proposal could be the first of many from outside groups looking to contribute to the project.

“We have a thriving arts community,” Nelson said. “What makes this so exciting is that Artspace would be part of a broader mixed-use development with market-rate apartments, shops, and industrial spaces all blended together.”

The nonprofit operates 58 similar properties in 22 states, its website says. Roanoke would be the first Artspace location in Virginia.

Artspace is requesting a total of $800,000 in “predevelopment support” from the city to cover architectural design, funding for tax credits, and other administrative costs.

Councilman Bev Fitzpatrick said this kind of project could change the neighborhood. Vice-Mayor Joe Cobb wants the city council to be aware of the urgency for them to step in and help.

“One of the things I’m excited about is they’re so eager to move forward on this quickly. That’s why the almost urgency of this if you see up here, they have to submit low-income housing tax credits by March. If it doesn’t happen now, it’s waiting a year. The urgency for affordable housing we’re all very aware of," Cobb said.

Details on the timeline and location for the affordable housing units are still being worked out.