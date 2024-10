DANVILLE, Va. – A 24-year-old man was airlifted from Danville after being struck by a Norfolk Southern train, according to the Danville Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene near the South Main Street overpass around 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, where they found the injured man on the tracks.

He was transported from the scene and airlifted to a hospital.

No charges have been filed at this time, authorities said.