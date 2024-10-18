Skip to main content
Rockbridge County crash leaves 75-year-old man dead

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Rockbridge County, Crash
(WSLS)

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a Rockbridge County crash that left a 75-year-old man dead.

At about 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, State troopers were called to Route 60 at the intersection of Westley Chapel Road.

John Edward Nelson Young, of Staunton, had been driving in a Buick Lucerne when he ran off the right side of the road, hit a guardrail and then continued over the embankment, rolling over several times, as reported by VSP.

Authorities said he was transported to Carilion Rockbridge Community Hospital, where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

