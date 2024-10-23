Vinton company donates armored vest to Boones Mill K9 Officer

VINTON, Va. – A local company is giving back to those who protect and serve, one vest at a time. On Tuesday, CW Armor donated a $1,250 armored vest to the newest member of the Boones Mill Police Department — Rex, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois and the department’s first-ever K9 officer.

Rob Carpentieri, co-owner of CW Armor and a retired Virginia State Trooper, said the donation was about supporting small departments with limited resources. “We’ve tried to give back to the community,” Carpentieri said. “Boones Mill is a small department. They have a limited budget. This was the perfect opportunity to do something like this.”

Rex has already made a name for himself. Earlier this month, the K9 officer helped track down three suspects in Franklin County woods. On Tuesday, his tail-wagging excitement was evident as he received the new protective vest.

Chief Kelvin Pruett of the Boones Mill Police Department expressed his gratitude, noting how invaluable the vest is for Rex’s safety. “Words can’t explain it,” Pruett said. “If it’s going to save my dog’s life, you can’t put a money value on it. It means the world to me and my dog.”

The donation is part of CW Armor’s ongoing efforts to support law enforcement in the community.