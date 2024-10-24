Montgomery Museum of Art and History Hosting Night of Music and helping Helene victims

MONTGOMERY CO., Va. – The Montgomery Museum of Art and History is hosting a night of music highlighting our area while also helping folks hit by Helene.

This is the third year they are holding their “Cultural Crossroads” night at the Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech.

Folks with the museum told 10 News our region has a rich history in bluegrass and this night will highlight that while also giving back.

“It’s going to have over 12 artists from across the world, all playing bluegrass, old-time music, but taking their cultures in how that has influenced Appalachian music,”

“We going to donate 20% of the ticket sales from general admission to a non-profit called Mountain Ways, it’s actually the same non-profit Dolly Parton just donated a million dollars for flooding relief for hurricane Helene victims.”

The concert is on Nov. 6 and tickets are $30 and you can purchase tickets here.