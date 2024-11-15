Town of Blacksburg establishes EMS revenue recovery program

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Over the past few years, prices for medical supplies and equipment used by emergency departments have increased.

In a solution for this, the Blacksburg town council has passed a new ordinance for EMS Revenue Recovery. Blacksburg was the last township to adopt this in Montgomery County and it was one of the few left in our region.

Recommended Videos

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Tonight on 10 News, hear from Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad Chief David English on what led to this decision, and how it will work for emergency calls as well as town council member Liam Watson on why he voted to not pass the ordinance.