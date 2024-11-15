Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
59º
Join Insider

Local News

Town of Blacksburg establishes EMS revenue recovery program

Thomas Mundy, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Blacksburg, EMS, Revenue Recovery Program, Montgomery County
No description found

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Over the past few years, prices for medical supplies and equipment used by emergency departments have increased.

In a solution for this, the Blacksburg town council has passed a new ordinance for EMS Revenue Recovery. Blacksburg was the last township to adopt this in Montgomery County and it was one of the few left in our region.

Recommended Videos

Tonight on 10 News, hear from Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad Chief David English on what led to this decision, and how it will work for emergency calls as well as town council member Liam Watson on why he voted to not pass the ordinance.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Thomas Mundy headshot

Thomas grew up right here in Roanoke and is a graduate of Salem High School and Virginia Tech.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos