Recount still possibility in Roanoke Mayor’s race

ROANOKE, Va. – Time is ticking for Republican candidate and former mayor David Bowers to seek a recount in the Roanoke Mayor’s race.

Democrat and current Vice Mayor Joe Cobb emerged on top once the election was certified last week.

Bowers has the right to request a recount within ten days of the certification.

Bowers led on election night – and declared victory. But at that time, there were still mail-in ballots being sent to the Office of Voter Registration and Elections and provisional ballots had yet to be reviewed by the Electoral Board.

Once that process was completed and the results certified more than a week later, Cobb was the leader by 59 votes.

“The fact that our election officials took the time required to make sure those ballots are thoroughly reviewed, which ones could be counted, which ones were invalid for whatever reason … to know that the Electoral Board has signed off to certify the election reassures me that they believe the process was very thorough.”

Since the margin was so close, the cost of a recount would be covered by the city.

10 News is awaiting comment from David Bowers about his plans. But last week, he was sharply critical of the process.

“The current process, taking a week to figure out, does nothing but instill suspicion and doubt among voters in the integrity and surety of our elections,” Bowers said in the statement.

Mayoral recount or not, Terry McGuire will replace Cobb as Vice-Mayor as he received the most votes among the three council candidates who won seats.

As for Cobb’s seat on the council, members will have to act to fill the vacancy within 30 days if Cobb takes office as mayor. As of now, that will take place Jan. 1.