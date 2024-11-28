Bath County crash leaves 39-year-old man dead

BATH COUNTY, Va. – A man was killed in a Bath County crash on Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police.

It happened at about 2:45 p.m. on Route 39, just east of Route 643.

Authorities said 39-year-old Chase Benten Killingsworth, of Craigsville, was headed east in a 2004 Ford F-250 when he ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected while crossing it and hit a tree.

State Troopers report that he died at the scene. Speed was a factor in the crash, according to State Police.

The crash remains under investigation.