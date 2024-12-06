Skip to main content
Hundreds of people brave bitter cold for Vinton’s Annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting

Annual parade draws hundreds despite freezing temps

Connor Dietrich, Multimedia Journalist

VINTON, Va. – Bitter cold temperatures couldn’t deter the holiday spirit in Vinton on Thursday as hundreds bundled up to attend the town’s annual Christmas parade and tree lighting.

The event, a longstanding tradition, usually draws thousands to downtown Vinton for a festive procession of floats, marching bands and dancers. This year’s event faced an additional challenge: “feels-like” temperatures in the teens.

For attendees like Misty Cantrell, the chill was no match for holiday cheer. “I’m not going to miss a parade. I love it,” Cantrell said. “I have two pairs of pants on, three shirts, a jacket, gloves — I’m going to do it.”

Despite the frigid conditions, Angie Chewning with the Vinton Chamber of Commerce said the event was never in question.

“When it’s something this large and of this magnitude, it’s really hard to stop it,” Chewning said. “It’s like a freight train … We’ve done it in the rain, the snow, the heat, and the cold.”

The night kicked off with the tree lighting ceremony, followed by the parade. As temperatures dropped further, holiday spirits only rose, with attendees enjoying hot cocoa, festive music and the sights of the season.

With the tree aglow, carolers singing and laughter filling the air, Vinton officially ushered in the holiday season — proving that not even winter’s chill can freeze holiday joy.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Connor Dietrich headshot

Connor Dietrich joined the 10 News team in June 2022. Originally from Castle Rock, Colorado, he's ready to step away from the Rockies and step into the Blue Ridge scenery.

