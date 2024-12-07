Skip to main content
Keeping your home heated safely in the winter months

Char Morrison, Content Gatherer

As the temperatures drop, it’s as important as ever to take precautions when heating your home.

There have been at least nine fires across our region in the last week alone, with the latest happening early this morning in the Bonsack area.

According to FEMA, over half of all home heating fires occur during the winter months.

“That’s where we see a lot of these fires start, is when it’s an alternative source of heat and so anytime you use something like that, you should always keep combustibles, which is anything that can burn, at least three feet away from the heat.”

Brian Clingenpeel, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue

That includes humans and pets.

Experts also recommend getting your furnace inspected once a year, and making sure your smoke detector is working properly.

