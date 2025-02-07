Skip to main content
We wanna hear from you: Help us spotlight community leaders this Black History Month

Know someone making a difference? Scroll down to nominate them

Jazmine Otey, Digital Content Producer

Nominate someone who is making a difference in the community as we celebrate Black History Month. (WSLS 10)

Black History Month is underway, a time for reflection on the rich history and significant achievements of African Americans, celebrating their deep-rooted tenacity and perseverance in the face of adversity.

WSLS 10 not only wants to honor Black heroes from our past who paved the way for future generations, but we also want to highlight Black history in the making by acknowledging those currently leaving their mark.

Right here at home, there are a plethora of changemakers bringing positivity and hope to the community as they continue to inspire others.

We want to hear about them! Know anyone making a difference in the community? We want to help give them the recognition they deserve. Use the form below to nominate a local hero, a community leader or someone who continues to inspire you.

Here’s a look at some of the monumental figures we’ve featured online so far in honor of Black History Month:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

