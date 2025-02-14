Experts Urge Virginians to Destroy Spotted Lanternfly Egg Masses Before They Hatch

Spotted lanternflies may lay egg masses on vehicles, outdoor furniture or other items that can be transported to new areas, leading to new infestations. Photo courtesy of Emilie Swackhammer, Penn State University, Bugwood.org.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Experts are asking Virginians to help stop the spread of the invasive spotted lanternfly by seeking out and destroying their egg masses before they hatch in April.

Virginia Tech Extension Entomologist Eric Day says the pest, which threatens orchards and vineyards, has adapted well to the region and continues to spread.

“Unfortunately, the spotted lanternfly has all these characteristics that made for when it arrived here, it was well adapted and able to keep spreading.”

Spotted lanternflies are an invasive species that can impact farmers and homeowners around the country, so it’s important to keep a lookout for their egg masses and take care of them before it’s too late.

The spotted lanternfly’s eggs can be found outdoors around this time of year, and the Virginia Farm Bureau says you can identify them with the following criteria:

about 1.5 inches long and half an inch wide

shiny gray when fresh

over time, they turn a dull grayish brown, looking like mud or lichen

Can be found on the underside of branches, tree trunks, vehicles, homes, lawn furniture, grills, dog houses, and decorative yard items.

“Since they don’t hatch until early April, you can get in there, scrape them off and get some control, and by looking for the egg masses, you’ll see if you have the presence of spotted lanternflies—alerting you to a potential problem down the road.” Eric Day, an entomologist and manager of Virginia Tech’s Insect Identification Lab

If you find one of these egg masses, you can scrape them off using something hard, tapered, and flat (like a scraper). You can place the masses into a resealable bag with rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer. Alternatively, you can just smash them with a rock or other object.

“The bad news is that these egg masses are very hard to see. They’re gray. They blend in with the bark very, very well, and it’s very easy to overlook them,” Day said.

We covered lanternflies in July when they were at their invasive peak. For more information on the species, and how they can impact you, click here. If you live outside of an area that is known for having spotted lanternflies and you spot one, call your local Extension Office. You can check the current areas that are known to have lanternflies here.

Keep a lookout for these masses and their lanternfly counterparts! You could help farmers around the country by being vigilant.