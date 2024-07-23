Spotted lanternflies are at their invasive peak

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Spotted lanternflies are back again, and they can be dangerous for homeowners, local plants, and wildlife if not removed quickly.

The pests begin to grow their wings around this time of year, and they can negatively impact up to 5 miles of area on their own. It is advised that you keep an eye out for these bugs when you’re outdoors this summer.

“The spotted lanternfly is an unfortunate lesson in being careful about what you move. Adult spotted lanternflies are very good hitchhikers. Make sure whatever you’re moving, it’s pest-free.” Virginia Tech entomologist Eric Day

Eric Day and Virginia Cooperative Extension experts have a few tips and reminders to help stop the spread of the lanternflies.

Lanternflies typically grow to about an inch long, have gray forewings with black spots, and red hindwings with black spots and a white stripe.

The flies have been confirmed in 17 states, primarily on the East Coast, but have made it as far as Iowa. In Virginia, they are present in 48 cities and counties. Twelve counties and 10 cities are under quarantine, which means vehicles moving goods across city and county lines must be inspected by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services for the lanternfly and its eggs.

These pests feed on over 70 types of trees and herbaceous plants. They significantly threaten grapes, vineyards, and various fruit trees. Their ideal host is another invasive species known as the tree of heaven. The bugs are a threat to agriculture, forestry, logging, trucking, and construction industries. They also impact homeowners for the same reasons.

Spotted lanternflies tend to feed in large groups and produce a sticky, sweet waste called honeydew. This waste builds on the ground, surrounding plants, and other surfaces which can develop into a plant-harming fungal disease called sooty mold. Honeydew also has a strong rotten smell that may attract more pests.

The suggested action is to kill the lanternflies on sight by squashing them. It is also suggested to remove any trees of heaven you may have.

For tips on the use of effective chemical and biological controls, visit Virginia Cooperative Extension’s Best Management Practices for Spotted Lanternfly in Yards and Landscapes and Homeowner Suggestions for Managing Spotted Lanternfly, or reach out to your local Extension office. An extensive library of online resources on the spotted lanternfly is available here.