Carter Bank bomb threat impacting multiple Grayson County Schools

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – A bomb threat at Carter Bank in Independence has impacted multiple schools in the area, according to Kelly Wilmore, the Superintendent at Grayson County Public Schools.

A bomb threat was reported at Carter Bank on Friday, which is located across the street from Grayson County High School, Grayson County Middle School, and Grayson County Career & Tech, also known as the CATE Center. Initially, all these schools were placed on lockdown as a result of the nearby threat.

Now, students and busses will be taking alternate routes to ensure their safety. Eastbound busses will load at the nearby Food City parking lot, and Westbound busses will load between the middle school and high school, behind the CATE Center.

Student drivers will not be able to obtain their vehicles until the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office clears the bomb threat. They will either need to wait in the school, ride home with parents, or ride the bus.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.