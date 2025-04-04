Skip to main content
Local News

Trenton Frye found guilty of First Degree Murder following 5-day trial

Tags: Trenton Frye, Crime, Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va.2:10 p.m. UPDATE:

Trenton Frye has been convicted of First Degree Murder. The jury took almost an hour to deliberate.

1:20 p.m. UPDATE:

The Trenton Frye murder trial has entered into its fifth day, following Frye testifying on day four.

The possible outcome for free would be one of the following:

  • Guilty of First Degree Murder
  • Guilty of Second Degree Murder
  • Not Guilty

