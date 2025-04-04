Trenton Frye found guilty of First Degree Murder following 5-day trial

Copy Copy

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – 2:10 p.m. UPDATE:

Trenton Frye has been convicted of First Degree Murder. The jury took almost an hour to deliberate.

UPDATE:

1:20 p.m. UPDATE:

The Trenton Frye murder trial has entered into its fifth day, following Frye testifying on day four.

The possible outcome for free would be one of the following:

Guilty of First Degree Murder

Guilty of Second Degree Murder

Not Guilty

See a full update from 10 News Anchor Abbie Coleman here. We will update you when a verdict is reached.