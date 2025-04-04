Trenton Frye found guilty of First Degree Murder following 5-day trial

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – 2:10 p.m. UPDATE:
Trenton Frye has been convicted of First Degree Murder. The jury took almost an hour to deliberate.
1:20 p.m. UPDATE:
The Trenton Frye murder trial has entered into its fifth day, following Frye testifying on day four.
The possible outcome for free would be one of the following:
- Guilty of First Degree Murder
- Guilty of Second Degree Murder
- Not Guilty
