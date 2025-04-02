WATCH: Bedford County murder trial enters third day

BEDFORD, Va. – Testimony wrapped up Wednesday on day three of the trial of a North Carolina man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend.

It’s believed that Trenton Frye strangled 28-year-old Kailtyn Lyon Montgomery at her apartment in Forest back in October of 2022.

Neighbors and investigators took the stand Wednesday as witnesses for the commonwealth. Prosecutors say that Frye stalked Montgomery; one woman even claimed she saw him staring at Montgomery’s apartment.

“I felt just a little odd. The hair on the back of my neck stood up. And as I got closer, that individual looked at me as if they were going to speak. And I felt fear,“ a witness said.

Evidence presented in court included a patio bench that was found in a wooded area nearby and charging cords that may have been used in the crime.

Investigators also testified to how they tracked Frye’s location and phone history, adding that once confronted, he couldn’t remember being in the area.

“I advised that I was there to talk to him to kind of give him the benefit of the doubt and he said if I did hurt her or kill her, that’s horrible,” an investigator said.

The defense is expected to present its case on day four of the trial, Thursday.