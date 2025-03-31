Trial begins in Bedford County for Trenton Frye

Today marks the first day of the trial for Trenton Frye, who is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 28-year-old Katlyn Montgomery.

On October 7, 2022, Montgomery was found unresponsive in her apartment, with abrasions to her neck. The next day she was pronounced dead.

Among the witnesses at today’s trial, three were family and friends of Montgomery, and two were investigators involved in the case.

This trial has been delayed five times over the past few years. It is expected to continue at least until Thursday.