Martinsville SPCA renovating facility, pausing canine intake

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The Martinsville-Henry County SPCA announced that it is temporarily pausing the intake of dogs due to upcoming renovations to their facility.

The SPCA will begin renovating the shelter in mid-March, with a primary focus on the animal-housing units. They say this will improve the experience for both visitors and housed animals. It is expected to last around 6 months.

Recommended Videos

Due to the renovations, animal intakes will need to be adjusted for the time being, specifically with canines like dogs. Once renovations are complete, they expect to reopen the doors to animals as normal.

If you happen to find a stray animal during the time of renovations, it is encouraged that you do one of the following: