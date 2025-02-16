Skip to main content
Greater Roanoke Home and Garden Show wraps up today at Berglund Center

The show is open today, Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Abbie Coleman, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

ROANOKE, VA – Got a list of home projects gathering dust? Well, it’s time to check them off at the Greater Roanoke Home and Garden Show’s final day!

The show is open today, Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Berglund Center. Admission is free, and a clear bag policy is in effect.

Whether you dream of a new deck or a fresh coat of paint, the show has experts ready to help.

Water by Design is just one of the vendors at the event. General Manager Mark Shifflett joined us in the studio on Sunday to share insights on what attendees can expect.

Abbie Coleman officially joined the WSLS 10 News team in January 2023.

