Officer shot, suspect injured following shooting in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – Both an officer and a suspect were shot and injured in a shooting incident that occurred in Danville on Monday, Danville Police Department said.

DPD said a uniformed officer located a vehicle on the 2100 block of Riverside Drive on Monday afternoon that was suspected to be in connection with a previous hit-and-run incident. The officer then spoke to the suspect. During the conversation, without any provocation, the suspect drew a firearm and fired at the officer multiple times. The officer then returned fire. Both were hit multiple times by gunfire.

Authorities said the officer was transported to SOVAH Danville Emergency Department, and the suspect was taken by EMS to the helipad where he was flown out for further treatment. The officer is said to be in stable condition, and was transported by helicopter to a regional trauma center for further treatment.

Virginia State Police are investigating this incident, and the names of the officer and suspect are currently being withheld for at least 72 hours, in accordance with Danville Police Department Policy.