WATCH: Community reflects on Trinity Commons Project

ROANOKE, Va. – The old Trinity United Methodist Church building in Roanoke is set to be transformed into new apartments for seniors and people coming out of homelessness.

The building’s transformation is one felt deeply by people in Southwest Roanoke.

Joanna Paysour was the pastor at Trinity United before it closed in 2023.

“I think the idea that those, especially those people that are wise and sage in their last stages of life have a safe clean affordable place to live is part of dignity and care for our neighbors right you know when we say love our neighbors it looks like providing them with a safe place to live and that’s this,” Paysour said.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

She says while the building’s transformation is bittersweet, she views the project as a continuation of what the church has always worked to do, uplifting the community.