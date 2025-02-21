Grayson County Public Schools adapt to weather-related closures

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – With the recent winter weather, schools across the region have missed multiple days due to snow. Each year, schools are required to complete 990 hours of learning. Weather disruptions began in September with Helene, and now the recent winter weather has pushed schools like Grayson County past double digits in missed days, leading to considerations for make-up days.

10 News spoke with Grayson County Public Schools Superintendent Kelly Wilmore and the high school’s principal about how they are handling the numerous missed days. They said that while they are accustomed to missing more days each year due to their geography, weather events like Helene and the recent winter weather do not make things easier. This year, they have missed more than 20 days of school. They told 10 News they are eager to return to a routine.

