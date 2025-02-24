Ella Fitgerald: Virginia’s Queen of Jazz

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 1968 file photo, American jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald swings her necklace as she arrives at the Carlton Theatre in London, England. The National Portrait Gallery is putting up a photograph of Fitzgerald, often referred to as "The First Lady of Song." The portrait is on view beginning Thursday, April 13, 2017, ahead of the 100th anniversary of Fitzgerald's birth. Fitzgerald, who died in 1996 at the age of 79, would have celebrated her 100th birthday April 25. (AP Photo/Bob Dear, File)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Virginia is a state that is proud to be the home of many talented musicians, including the late great Ella Fitzgerald.

Known for her collaborations with other legends like Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington, Fitzgerald had an incredible voice that was hard to miss. She also created some of the most iconic renditions of famous Christmas songs like “Sleigh Ride” and “Frosty the Snowman.”

While Fitzgerald was born in Newport News, she moved to New York at a young age and was very important to the jazz scene in Harlem. Virginian’s never forgot her importance though, and she now has a music festival thrown in her honor every year in Newport News.

On top of the respect she’s gained in the world of jazz, she’s also gained many accolades, including multiple Grammy wins and nominations. She even won Best Female Vocal Performance and Best Individual Jazz Performance at the very first Grammy Awards!