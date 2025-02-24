Mill Mountain Zoo seeking donations after storm damage

Mill Mountain Zoo needs your help as it continues to recover from severe winter storm damage.

ROANOKE, Va. – Mill Mountain Zoo needs your help as it continues to recover from severe winter storm damage.

The community staple is seeking public donations after recent storms resulted in unforeseen challenges. Due to fallen trees blocking roads and damage within the zoo, it had to close for more than a week, prioritize costly repairs and cut off vital revenue.

Recommended Videos

“As a nonprofit, we rely on visitors and supporters like you to continue providing excellent animal care and educational experiences. Right now, we are facing a large insurance deductible and significant recovery costs. We are asking for your help,” the Mill Mountain Zoo said in part.

You can donate to Mill Mountain Zoo’s GoFundMe here.