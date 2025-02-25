Let’s Talk: Trump Administration’s first month

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech is home to over 30,000 people.

To get the opinions of the people on campus, I set up two chairs, placed a microphone down, and invited people to talk and share their thoughts.

What I got was a little bit of everything.

“What’s kind of been your thoughts on everything?” I asked.

“He is very radical, right? Which that is good for the US, since we can’t, we can’t let war happen, right? If Trump was there, I don’t think Ukraine would be in a war right now, to be honest. He would’ve talked to Putin 100%,” said Rahul Bainsla, a student at Virginia Tech.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

“We are nose-diving into fascism. We’re removing a lot of our checks and balances and as well as our boundaries on executive power that are put in place for a reason,” said Taylor White, another student at Virginia Tech.

“Trump, the reason he is good is because he has Elon. You have the most influential and the smartest man in the world who’s trying to better the world,” Bainsla said. “It’s basically a duo of this politician who people either hate hard, or love, like there is no in between with Trump, and you have Elon who is the richest guy alive and is probably the modern-day Tony Stark.”

“I’m concerned about the new government agency DOGE that just appeared as well as how Elon Musk is able to have a say or have some kind of control over our government even though he is not an elected official, and he is not even from the United States,” White said.

For some, no matter which side they lean, everything will work itself out.

“It’s hard to get worked up about something I thought was coming down the pipeline for years,” said Jack, a graduate student at Virginia Tech. “Don’t worry about saving the whole world, like focus on the people who are close to you first.”

No matter who I talked to, whether they were on the left or the right, it was clear to me that they do care about the United States and our government.